Roads now closed due to Newtownbutler security alert

A number of roads are now closed in the Newtownbutler area due to the security alert that was prompted by reports of suspicious object in the area last night.

A local PSNI spokesman said: “The Crom Road, Newtownbutler, is currently closed at its junctions with the Landbrock Road and the Galloon Road, as police investigate a report of a suspicious object left in the Landbrock Road area.

“Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity by calling 101.”

Police announced last night it was investigating reports of a suspicious object in the Landbrock Road area.

The report comes following a previous security alert in the Newtownbutler area on Wednesday, when a suspicious object was discovered in the Crom Road area. A number of roads were closed and subsequently reopened after police determined the object to be “nothing untoward.”