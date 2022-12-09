Pony shot and killed in Derrygonnelly

Feramanagh police are appealing for information after a pony was shot dead in Derrygonnelly earlier this week.

Local PSNI issued the appeal this morning, stating, “We are appealing for information surrounding the circumstances of a pony being shot and killed in the area of Doagh Road, Derrygonnelly.

“This occurred between Monday 5th and Wednesday 6th December 2022. If you have any information relating to this please get in touch.

Reference number 1281 of 07/12/22”