People with flu and Covid symptoms should stay at home

HEALTH officials have urged the public to stay at home if they develop Covid-19 or flu-like symptoms over the Christmas period.

Fermanagh people have been warned to be extremely cautious while out and about shopping, commuting, and socialising this Christmas after a huge spike in Covid and flu cases this month.

Mask-wearing on public transport, in shops, and at mass this Christmas are all included said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ireland, Breda Smyth.

In a grim update, she said we are now “back in the eye of a respiratory virus storm” as she updated her official advice to start wearing masks again on buses, trains, and in crowded places.

The CMO also said that there has been a fall-off in the uptake of boosters, as she urged those who are eligible for vaccination to come forward.

“I would urge anyone who hasn’t already received their booster that is eligible, to come forward,” she said.

Health experts had earlier warned there was likely to be a big wave of flu this winter based on what Australia experienced during its winter.

Many southern hemisphere nations have had their most rampant flu season for years.

It is largely because people mixed more once Covid restrictions had eased, but had little immunity to the influenza virus after a break from the disease.

Enniskillen mental health councillor Raymond Farrell also believed that ‘vaccine fatigue’ was playing a part as it has been especially challenging to get people to get their flu or Covid vaccine this year because they’re growing tired of hearing about shots.

“Despite the medical advice people are putting off getting vaccinated. It’s down to the individual of course, and you can’t force someone to take a vaccine if they don’t want to, but they are part of life now,” Mr Farrell said.

“It’s definitely affected people’s mental health as the regular vaccinations we now have can be exhausting for people, who feel it’s all too much.

“But they are making a difference. The benefits of vaccinating are outweighing the negative aspects it involves.”

