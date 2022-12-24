+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

O’ROURKE, Nora

Posted: 1:39 pm December 24, 2022

O’ROURKE – The death has occurred of Nora O’Rourke, Dernacross, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Forever missed and deeply loved by Martin, Mary, Patricia and Claire, grandchildren, family circle and friends.

Remains will repose at Gilmartin’s Funeral Home Main Street, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim on Monday from 4 pm to 8 pm. Remains will arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Tuesday coming via Farncassidy Cross, Fassagh Road, Dernacross and Dernamew Road, for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family home private at all times with funeral home private to family only on Tuesday morning.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Condolence messages may be left below.

