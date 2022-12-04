Newtownbutler security alert ongoing

THE SECURITY alert in Newtownbutler is continuing today, after the discovery of a suspicious object on Thursday. It is the second such alert in the area this week.

Fermanagh PSNI confirmed the incident was ongoing this morning, Sunday, December 4th.

“A suspicious object located in the Landbrock Road area on Thursday, December 1st, following a police search, is currently being examined,” said a spokesman.

Advertisement

“The Crom Road remains closed at its junctions with the Landbrock Road and the Galloon Road.

“Members of the public should continue to avoid the area. Relevant updates will be provided in due course.”