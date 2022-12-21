Melanie a Master of law

Melanie Grimsley, who was rescued from a burning car in 1988 has now graduated from Ulster University

A KESH woman who was rescued from a burning car 34 years ago has graduated with a Master’s degree in Law.

Melanie Grimsley, completed the two-year course at Ulster University’s Belfast campus having already gained a first-class undergraduate degree in the same subject at the Magee campus in Derry seven years ago.

In 1988, when she was two-years-old, Melanie and her sister Amanda were sitting in a car that was parked in Enniskillen as they waited for their mother to come back from a nearby shop.

