McVEIGH, Helena – ‘Daisyville’, 27 Park Avenue, Derry, BT48-0EJ, 20th December 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Dermot; loving mother of Simon (Eimear) and David (Sara); daughter of the late Michael and Marie; dear sister of Fr. Joe, Resa (Christy), Pauline (Jim), Michael (Kitty) and the late Bridget-Marian.

Reposing at her late home Wednesday from 5 pm to 9 pm and Thursday from 2 pm to 9 pm. Removal on Friday at 11 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ardmore, Derry. Interment afterwards to Ardmore Cemetery.

Family time please on morning of funeral to family and friends.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Dermot; sons Simon and David; sisters, brothers, daughters-in-law; grandchildren Fionn, Oisin and Lachlann; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cruse Bereavement Care Sperrin Room and Foyle Hospice, c/o Jim Barnett Funeral Director, Mill Street, Irvinestown. Tel: 07866 – 511860 or Ederney: (028) 686 31471 or any family member.