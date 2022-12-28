+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

McPIKE, Joseph

Posted: 7:44 pm December 28, 2022

McPIKE, Joseph – Castlebar, Co. Mayo and formerly of Burfits Hill, Irvinestown, peacefully at the Mayo Hospice, Castlebar, 25th December 2022, RIP, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Margaret; beloved brother of Mary; son of the late Michael and Elizabeth-Rose; brother of the late John, RIP.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Joseph’s Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11 am in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown. Interment afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Funeral can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Mayo Hospice, Castlebar, c/o Jim Barnett Funeral Director Irvinestown. Tel: 07866 – 511860 or Ederney, (028) 686 31471 or any family member.

