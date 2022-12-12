+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McLOUGHLIN, Lilian

Posted: 8:00 pm December 12, 2022

McLOUGHLIN, Lilian (née Kellett) – Drumquilla, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 11th December 2022, peacefully in Hospital, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Charlie, RIP; loving mother to Oliver and Cahal (Fiona); devoted grandmother to Cara, Ronan and Daniel; sister of Florrie Waterson, Maudi, Violet McCarron (George), Earnest (Dympna), David (Maria), Donal (Mary) and Kevin (Marie).

Lilian will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Lilian will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB, this evening (Monday) from 6 pm until 8 pm, and again tomorrow, Tuesday from 6 pm until 9 pm, with removal on Wednesday morning from her late residence at 10.45 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Lilian’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler.

House private to family on Wednesday morning, please

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Action Cancer or Marie Curie, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

Related posts:

McBARRON, Philomena OWENS, Norah BEIRNE, Bernadette (Desty)

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA