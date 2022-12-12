McLOUGHLIN, Lilian (née Kellett) – Drumquilla, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 11th December 2022, peacefully in Hospital, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Charlie, RIP; loving mother to Oliver and Cahal (Fiona); devoted grandmother to Cara, Ronan and Daniel; sister of Florrie Waterson, Maudi, Violet McCarron (George), Earnest (Dympna), David (Maria), Donal (Mary) and Kevin (Marie).

Lilian will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Lilian will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB, this evening (Monday) from 6 pm until 8 pm, and again tomorrow, Tuesday from 6 pm until 9 pm, with removal on Wednesday morning from her late residence at 10.45 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Lilian’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler.

House private to family on Wednesday morning, please

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Action Cancer or Marie Curie, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.