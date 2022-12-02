+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McCAFFERTY, Mary

Posted: 6:32 pm December 2, 2022

McCAFFERTY, Mary (née Duffy) – 575 Crumlin Road, Belfast, BT14-7GB, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 1st December 2022. Beloved wife of the late Vincent, RIP; much loved mother of Rosanna, Colette, Vincent Jnr., Liam and Martin; loving granny of Orlagh, Anna, Liam, Declan and Ultán.

Mary will be reposing at the family home on Saturday, 3rd December and Sunday, 4th December from 3 pm to 9 pm. Funeral from her late residence on Monday morning at 9.30 am, arriving at the Holy Cross Chapel, 432 Crumlin Road, Belfast, BT14-7GE for 10 am Requiem Mass, followed by Interment afterwards in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Montiagh, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh at approx 1.15 pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish webcam.

House private please to family at all other times.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Northern Ireland Hospice. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

Related posts:

BOURKE, Anita McHUGH, Patricia REILLY, Eddie

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA