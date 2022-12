McBRIEN – The death has occurred of Sarah McBrien, Toneel, Boho, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74-5DG, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.

Loved and missed by husband Patsy; sons Pat, Damien, Niall and Fearghal; grandchildren, entire family circle and friends.

Remains will arrive in Sacred Heart Church, Boho on Wednesday for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please.