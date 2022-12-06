MASTERSON, Hugh – (Swords and formerly of Mullaghmeen, Enniskillen), December 5th, 2022, (peacefully) at Tara Winthrop Private Clinic.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia; sons Paul and David; daughter Kathleen; daughter-in-law Edel, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Rock’s Funeral Home, Swords on Thursday, 8th December evening from 4 pm until 5 pm. Removal on Friday, 9th December morning to St. Colmcille’s Church, Swords, arriving for 10 am Mass, followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

