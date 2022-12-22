+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportMaguire pays credit to Seán Quinn’s ‘foresight’
Leona Maguire

Maguire pays credit to Seán Quinn’s ‘foresight’

Posted: 10:02 am December 22, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

AS she sets her sights on winning her first-ever Major title in 2023 and creating more history on the golf course, Ballyconnell’s Leona Maguire says that she ‘wouldn’t be playing golf’ if it wasn’t for Seán Quinn.

Recently the former billionaire has been the subject of a three-part RTE documentary ‘Quinn Country’ which followed the rise and fall of the Fermanagh businessman.

“If the Slieve Russell [Hotel Golf & Country Club] wasn’t there, I wouldn’t be playing golf. So I know the documentary and all the rest and people have their opinions,” said Maguire, “where I’m from, you saw on the documentary that the lights went out in the mountain… he had the foresight to build the Slieve Russell.

Advertisement

“There’s an 18-hole golf course there. There’s a par-three golf course there, where me and Lisa [Leona’s twin sister] spent countless hours. If it wasn’t for the Slieve Russell and the vision of Seán Quinn, both myself and Lisa probably wouldn’t be playing golf,” added the world number 11.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Donnelly confident for ‘new chapter’ at St Michael’s Donnelly prepares for new season Bradley commits to Gaels for another two years

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:02 am December 22, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA