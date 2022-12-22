Maguire pays credit to Seán Quinn’s ‘foresight’

AS she sets her sights on winning her first-ever Major title in 2023 and creating more history on the golf course, Ballyconnell’s Leona Maguire says that she ‘wouldn’t be playing golf’ if it wasn’t for Seán Quinn.

Recently the former billionaire has been the subject of a three-part RTE documentary ‘Quinn Country’ which followed the rise and fall of the Fermanagh businessman.

“If the Slieve Russell [Hotel Golf & Country Club] wasn’t there, I wouldn’t be playing golf. So I know the documentary and all the rest and people have their opinions,” said Maguire, “where I’m from, you saw on the documentary that the lights went out in the mountain… he had the foresight to build the Slieve Russell.

“There’s an 18-hole golf course there. There’s a par-three golf course there, where me and Lisa [Leona’s twin sister] spent countless hours. If it wasn’t for the Slieve Russell and the vision of Seán Quinn, both myself and Lisa probably wouldn’t be playing golf,” added the world number 11.

