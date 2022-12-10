Local filmmakers among award winners

IT WAS lights, camera and action for over 600 of Northern Ireland’s most creative young filmmakers and animators as CCEA’s Moving Image Arts Showcase returned to the big screen last month.

The two-day event, supported by Northern Ireland Screen, Foyle Film Festival, City of Derry Crystal and Cinemagic Film and Television Festival, saw Fermanagh filmmakers to the fore.

‘Ortus’ by Sean O’Brien from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School won first prize in the A2 Best Film category, while ‘Daylight Robbery’ by Erinn Forster from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School came joint-fifth in the AS Best Film category, and in the GCSE Best Animated Film section, ‘Gambling of the Mad’ by Jiroporn Magee, also from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, finished in joint-fourth place.

Once again the event brought together GCSE, AS and A Level students to see their work on the big screen.

The showcase was the first in three years, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, and the films and animations on show brought to life an array of genres for the audience.

Hosted at Brunswick Moviebowl, Derry, and Cineworld, Belfast, students in attendance benefitted from meeting established industry professionals and attending a careers fair after the Belfast ceremony.

“On behalf of everyone at CCEA I wish to congratulate every student who was shortlisted for the Moving Image Arts Showcase this year. We are delighted to be back and shining a spotlight on the exceptionally high standard of creativity, imagination, and skill of our local students,” CCEA’s Temporary Director of Examinations, Amanda Swann, said.

“CCEA’s Moving Image Arts qualifications allow students to develop and refine their audio-visual literacy and creativity through hands-on learning in the craft of moving image arts.

“The quality of the pieces within the showcase this year not only highlight talent and hard work, but also reflect a great deal of resilience from our students, their teachers and parents/guardians after the unexpected learning challenges brought about by Covid-19.”

Each shortlisted film was selected by a panel of experts, including representatives from Northern Ireland Screen, INTO Film, ScreenWorks, Foyle Film Festival, BFI Film Academy the Northern Ireland Creative Learning Centres, Cinemagic and CCEA Senior Teams.

The winning films were chosen for their strong production values, story, originality, and audience appeal.

