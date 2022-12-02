Local athletes honoured at Ulster Award Ceremony

Pictured are athletes from Fermanagh who were Awards winners at the Ulster Athletics Council Presentation held in the Bay View Hotel, Killybegs on Friday night last. L to R: Denise Toner, Jack O Connor, Megan Mullally, Annabelle Morrison, Frank Buchanan.

THERE was a good turnout of athletes for the 2021 Ulster Star Awards held in the Bayview Hotel, Killybegs, on Friday night.

Awards on the night were presented to boys and girls from each county in the 12-15 and 16-19 years age categories, based on performances at provincial level across the board in cross country, indoor, and at outdoor track and field championships.

In the Junior, Senior and Masters categories awards were based on performances at international level. Outside of their achievements at provincial level a number of juvenile winners had success at national level with some going on to represent Ireland during the competitive year.

