Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly

Little rest for Fermanagh footballers over Christmas

Posted: 2:02 pm December 22, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

AS many of us turn our attention to Christmas festivities, Kieran Donnelly and Fermanagh footballers have one eye on the Dr McKenna Cup which gets underway in January.

The draw last week saw the Erne men pitted with Tyrone and Derry in Group B and Donnelly is relishing playing two of the best teams in Ulster;

“At this time of year, it is great to have competitive games. There is no doubt that Tyrone and Derry are as tough of draws as you could get. My main focus really was to miss the teams that we are going to be playing in the National League.

“You are always looking to play top teams. In my eyes, you are anyway, because you learn more from it when you are pitting yourself against the best. There is no doubt that we’ve got that. 

