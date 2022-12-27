Lighting issues at Broadmeadow raise safety concerns

CONCERN has grown over the delay of new improved lighting to provide night-time safety for people taking a evening stroll at Broadmeadow.

The current state of lighting around the area – or indeed the lack of it – has raised a public safety issue with people avoiding the area in the evening because it is so dark.

Proper lighting only seems to be provided when a floodlit football match is taking place at the time – although that does not happen every night meaning that walkers have only been taking a dander through the area on specific evenings in order to feel safe.

Cllr Paul Blake stated that proposals to improve the lighting received the thumbs-up from his fellow Councillors some time ago and he is bemused as to why the Council has not implemented the new lights.

He said: “The state of the lighting around the Broadmeadow has become a public safety issue.

“We managed to process a proposal through the Council for better lighting and that was approved.

“However, what the hold-up is in implementing that proposal, I don’t know. You would have to go through the Council to ask them what that hold-up is as it was approved a number of months back.

“It’s a serious public safety concern especially at this time of year and in particular, from around four o’ clock in the afternoon.

“The amount of people who use that place for walking or taking their dogs out illustrates that the new lighting needs to be in place immediately – especially when approval has been given by Council.

“I don’t know what the hold-up is at their end but it needs to be resolved. I’ll certainly be raising this issue up at the next meeting.”

The Fermanagh Herald contacted the Council to ask when the new lighting around Broadmeadow would be put in place. However, the Council remained noncommittal on providing a date.

A Council spokeswoman said: “Council is progressing work for a major redevelopment the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum including provision of multi-use open spaces that encourage more active lifestyles in a unique urban setting close to Lough Erne and Enniskillen Castle.

“Part of that development will consider all aspects of lighting of the outdoor space in Broadmeadow and at the Castle. “The Council is currently consulting on a masterplan for the redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum including the walkways around the Broadmeadow.”

