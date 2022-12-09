+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Kinawley traffic accident teenager passes away
Lisnaskea

Kinawley traffic accident teenager passes away

Posted: 11:48 am December 9, 2022

A YOUNG teen involved in a traffic accident at Kinawley earlier this week has passed away.
Caitlin Hogg was on her way home from school when the accident took place on Moher Road last Tuesday at around 4.30pm.
Emergency services had been dispatched to the scene before Caitlin was taken, via Air Ambulance, to the Royal Hospital in Belfast.

