‘I made plenty of mistakes,’ admits Seán Quinn

IT was the TV show that people across the county had been waiting to see on Monday night and it didn’t disappoint.

Over four years in the making, and featuring candid testimony from Sean Quinn himself, ‘Quinn Country’ was the highly anticipated series that attempted to tell the story of the man who personified Ireland’s boom and subsequently, its bust.

Consisting of three hour-and-a-half-long episodes, it features fresh interviews with Mr Quinn and his wife Patricia, as well as contributions from commentators such as Ian Kehoe and Fintan O’Toole and author Colm Toibin, and former IBRC chairman and Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes.

In Monday night’s first episode, the former billionaire admitted he made ‘plenty of mistakes’, but despite losing his vast fortune and allegations surrounding the campaign of intimidation against former Quinn executives who took over the running of his companies – including the 2019 abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney – he remained defiant.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s your own people that you’ve worked for for 25 years doing it to you. It’s just hard to believe,” the 75-year-old said.

“And then to turn around now and blame us for criminal activity and abducting Kevin Lunney, it’s beyond comprehension, that your own staff, your friends, your neighbours would do it to you.”

Quinn also maintained that he didn’t take losing his empire lying down.

“I would accept the fact that I’ve been critical about them, and some of the truths that I’ve told about them would have created a toxic climate,” he said.

“If telling the truth is an incitement to hatred, then I’m guilty.”

