HUGHES, Catherine (née Beggan) – Main Street, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 21st December 2022, peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of Tony; loving mother to Padraic (Grainne), Antona (Dean), Nicky (Petrina), Tara (Aidy), Keri (Kevin) and pre- deceased by four fallen Angels who died in infancy; sister of Mickey, Mary, Angela, and Martina. Pre-deceased by her sister Celia and her brothers Jim and Joe.

Catherine will repose at her late residence tomorrow, Thursday from 12 noon with removal on Friday afternoon at 12.30 pm to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 1 pm funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Catherine’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv St Tierney’s Church, Roslea.

House private to family and close friends this evening and Friday morning please.

Catherine will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92-0LA.