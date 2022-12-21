Heating oil shortage won’t cancel Christmas

WARM FEELING… The home heating oil support package for the North will be doubled from £100 to £200.

DON’T worry, you’ll be warm this Christmas.

That was the guarantee made by a local heating oil supplier after fears that people will be left shivering in their homes over the festive season.

A sudden drop in temperatures and the Ukraine war were given as the reasons for a shortage of heating oil, which lead to rationing by some companies here.

This saw home heating oil in Northern Ireland surging in price recently as demand soared and households moved quickly to stock up for the winter.

However, Garry Jennings of Jennings Fuels in Kesh said that the market had stabilised and no one would be without oil over the Christmas period in Fermanagh.

“Demand has dropped with the thaw in the weather and supply is looking OK for the new year, so that will give everyone some respite,” Mr Jennings explained.

“Coming up to Christmas time, some of the factories and big users will be closed for a fortnight, which will also help supply and demand.

