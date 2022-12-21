+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHeating oil shortage won’t cancel Christmas
WARM FEELING… The home heating oil support package for the North will be doubled from £100 to £200.

Heating oil shortage won’t cancel Christmas

Posted: 11:01 am December 21, 2022
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

DON’T worry, you’ll be warm this Christmas.

That was the guarantee made by a local heating oil supplier after fears that people will be left shivering in their homes over the festive season.

A sudden drop in temperatures and the Ukraine war were given as the reasons for a shortage of heating oil, which lead to rationing by some companies here.

Advertisement

This saw home heating oil in Northern Ireland surging in price recently as demand soared and households moved quickly to stock up for the winter.

However, Garry Jennings of Jennings Fuels in Kesh said that the market had stabilised and no one would be without oil over the Christmas period in Fermanagh.

“Demand has dropped with the thaw in the weather and supply is looking OK for the new year, so that will give everyone some respite,” Mr Jennings explained.

“Coming up to Christmas time, some of the factories and big users will be closed for a fortnight, which will also help supply and demand.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

‘I made plenty of mistakes,’ admits Seán Quinn Western Trust “understands concerns of the community” Fermanagh lads are growing the ‘tash for men’s health

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:01 am December 21, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA