Grab A Grand

Fancy £1000 to spend on Christmas shopping in one day?

O’Doherty’s Fine Meats

O’Doherty’s is a 3rd generation family business that was started in 1957 by James O’Doherty as a local butchers shop with the aim offer the best quality produce. as time progressed and the business expanded, we have managed to keep this core focus at the forefront of our offering.

O’Doherty’s are multi award winners as Irish burger champions & UK burger champions, as well as having being awarded Northern Irish butchers shop of the year several times. our passion for quality and market leading ideas is the reason our customers travel from all over the world just to visit our store.

Here at O’Doherty’s we are constantly thriving for the best quality in locally sourced food. That is why we rear our own rare bread pigs – because every one knows that a happy pig is a tasty pig.

ADDRESS – 3 Belmore St, Enniskillen, United Kingdom

PHONE – 028 6632 2152

FACEBOOK – odohertys.butchers

WEBSITE – blackbacon.com

INSTAGRAM – www.dohertys

OPENING HOURS: Monday-Saturday 8am-6pm

CB Fuels Ballinamallard

“Here at CB Fuels, we strive to offer you the Customer the highest Quality Products at the most competitive prices. We offer a Nationwide Delivery on all of our products, including, Solid Fuels, Gas, Agricultural Feeds, and everything to do with your Gardening needs.

We operate on a low profit margin, and help you take advantage of the cheaper prices.

We sell quality brands at prices lower than you will get anywhere else.

Concluding, we believe that working off our old fashioned values of looking after our customers, mixed with modern day service levels, which keeps both you the customer delighted and us as a business, happy!”

ADDRESS- 81 Enniskillen Rd, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen BT94 2GW

PHONE – 028 6632 2152

FACEBOOK- CBFUELSBALLINAMALLARD

OPENING HOURS: Monday-Friday 9am-6pm Saturday-9am-3pm

Delta House & Home

Delta House and Home is a long-established retail outlet for furniture, paint, wallpaper, homewares and Euronics electrical shop based in Lisnaskea Co. Fermanagh. We were formerly known as Delta Direct before the company rebranded. Located at 11 Church Road, Lisnaskea, Delta House and Home stock an extensive range of leather and fabric sofas, dining sets, beds & bedroom furniture, occasional furniture and homewares. As part of the Euronics Group we provide a full range of major domestic appliances, home entertainment products and small electrical appliances, at extremely competitive prices. Delta House and Home’s friendly and knowledgeable staff are on-hand to make sure you get the best possible service and will try their utmost to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Take a moment to browse our home furniture or home accessories catalogues or simply take a walk around our veritable Aladdin’s cave of home furnishings, furniture and many electrical items including LCD TVs, LED TVs, Plasma TVs etc. At Delta House and Home we believe that we not only offer the best value for money but also one of the widest ranges of furniture, beds, mattresses, electricals and homewares available under one roof – plus delivery is free (within 30 miles of our store).

ADDRESS– 11 Killypaddy Rd, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen BT92 0GN

PHONE – 02867722777

WEBSITE – www.deltahouseandhome.com

FACEBOOK – deltahouseandhome

INSTAGRAM – deltahouseandhome

OPENING HOURS: Monday- Saturday 9am-6pm

Reilly’s of Enniskillen

Reilly’s Of Enniskillen are a family run business that was established by the late James (Jimmy) Reilly in 1968.The shop was in The Brook until it moved to it’s present location in the Cornagrade Rd in 2004.

The landmark shop has been extended to 20000 sqft to include a comprehensive showroom stocking hundreds of goods with extensive warehouse facilities.

Reilly’s Of Enniskillen are also part of the Euronics buying group( Europe’s largest Independent Electrical goods suppliers).This enables us to offer the consumer top quality brands at competitive pricing, while retaining an all important high level of service and individuality.

We stock many well known household brands including Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, LG, Samsung, Beko, Bosch, Siemens, Neff, Nordmende, AEG, Electrolux, Zanussi, Hotpoint, Rangemaster, Dyson, and many more.

The staff here at Reilly’s take pride in product knowledge and after care service, from point of sale to delivery and installation and any after care problems , we are here to help.

Many of our customers have become lifelong friends and we like to hear from you about the way we do business -so that we can always be better!!

So if you would like to engage with us, we would be glad hear from you.

ADDRESS – Reilly’s of Enniskillen, 56 Cornagrade Road Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, BT746DX

PHONE – 028 6632 3445

WEBSITE – www.electricalappliancesonline.com

FACEBOOK – ReillysofEnniskillen

INSTAGRAM – reillys_of_enniskillen

OPENING HOURS: Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm

SD Kells

Our aim here at S.D. Kells is to make quality garments accessible to all of our customers at affordable prices. We strive to ensure that you will receive quality items, personal service and value for money, each and every time you shop with us.

With 17 stores across Northern Ireland we are a long established brand that you can rely on. We are constantly updating our stock of menswear, ladies’ fashion, children s wear, beds & linens and even formal and wedding hire so that all of your requirements can be met under one roof. When you visit one of our stores you will be greeted by professional staff with many years experience of providing valued customers with exactly what they are looking for.

We take great pride in what we do and strive to offer our customers service that exceeds expectations. All of our services are tailored to meet the needs of our customers.

ADDRESS – 9 Church Street, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74 7DW

PHONE – 028 6632 2567 028

WEBSITE – www.sdkells.co.uk

FACEBOOK – facebook/SDKells

INSTAGRAM – instagram/sd_kells/

OPENING HOURS: Monday- Saturday 9am-5.30pm

Mullan Boutique Pharmacy

MBPS Mullan Boutique Pharmacy & Salon perfume skincare and organic beauty.

Beauty, pharmaceuticals and patient advice, organic skincare, upstairs salon, waxing, nail care, Decleor and Payot.

ADDRESS – 10 Darling Street, Enniskillen, United Kingdom

PHONE – 028 6632 2031

FACEBOOK – facebook.com/mullanboutiquepharmacyandsalon

OPENING HOURS: Monday – Saturday 9am-5.40pm

Upcoming Holidays

Christmas Eve – 09:00 – 17:40 (Hours might differ)

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 09:00 – 17:40 (Hours might differ)

Substitute Bank Holiday for Christmas Day ( 27/12/2022 ) – 09:00 – 17:40 (Hours might differ)

Killynure Krafts

Many Goodies in Stock:

Children’s chairs, personalised Doors plaques, table clothes, fairly doors, dog beds, toys,Christmas Eve boxes, Dog Beds, Pjamas Christmas Essentials and gifts , Christmas Wreaths, Tractor hoodies, candles and much much more.

ADDRESS – Killynure Krafts, 9 Hall Street Enniskillen

PHONE – 07881890543

FACEBOOK – facebook.com/Killynure-krafts

OPENING HOURS: Monday- Saturday 9am-5.30pm

Empower Health Club

Push Fitness was opened in 2013 with a desire to create an inclusive fitness facility suitable for all levels from beginner to athlete. We have a large warehouse space kitted out with modern cardio equipment and a top of the range strength suite.

We have grown over a past 5 years and have worked hard to keep a friendly, welcoming atmosphere in our gym and studio.

If you’re looking for a place to train, get down and have a look. We’re confident you’ll want to hang around.

ADDRESS – 50 Cornagrade Rd, Enniskillen BT74 6DX

PHONE – 07907928539

WEBSITE – www.tmchealthandfitness.com

FACEBOOK – facebook/pushfitnessbytmc

INSTAGRAM – instagram/pushfitnessbytmc/

Dowlers Ltd

Formally known as F. Dowler Ltd located in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh and reopened in September 2021 as “Dowlers Ltd”. The new owners Mervyn Gregg and Raymond Charters seek to breathe new life into the very popular store which closed it’s doors in 2019.

The newly reformed Dowlers Ltd, will have to work hard to regain the support, confidence and loyalty of these people and hopefully in the process re-establish the reputation of a business that was once the ‘heartbeat’ of Lisnaskea.

ADDRESS – 197 Main Street, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, BT92 0JH

PHONE – 028 6772 1308

WEBSITE – www.dowlers.ltd/

FACEBOOK –facebook.com/dowlerhomeandhardware/

INSTAGRAM – /instagram.com/dowlersltd/

OPENING HOURS: Monday- Saturday 9.30am-5.30pm

Osbornes

We are a family run business based in beautiful Enniskillen.

We specialise in statement home accessories and furniture, bespoke floral arrangements and wreaths as well as seasonal décor.

We would love to welcome you through our doors at 22 High Street some time soon.

Love,

Julie & Elaine

ADDRESS – 22 High Street BT74 7EH Enniskillen

PHONE – 028 6632 0372

WEBSITE – osbornesenniskillen.com

FACEBOOK – facebook/OsbornesEnniskillen

INSTAGRAM – instagram/osbornesenniskillen

OPENING HOURS: Monday- Saturday 10am – 5pm