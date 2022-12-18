+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark’s Business Sustainability Training Programme: Back Row: Pauline Rodgers (Hawthorn Lodge B&B), Clarissa Beacom (Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark), Samantha Rodgers (Hawthorn Lodge B&B), Peter Hunt (XL Blacklion & Route 16 Café), Desmond Gough (Jampa Ling), David Bailey (Blaney Caravan Park), Daniel Taylor (Slieve Russell Hotel), Pauric McGearty (Carfin Lodge and Activity Park), Lynne Maguire (Into the Wild), Barry Flanagan (Erne Water Taxi), Sean Corrigan (Marble Arch Caves), Tanya Cathcart (Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism), Aimee Fitzpatrick (Blue Green Yonder). Front Row: Rosemary Armstrong (Arch House B&B), Tina O’Dwyer (The Tourism Space), Grainne O’Connor (Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark), Brendan Jennings (Cavan County Council), Councillor John Paul Feeley (Cavan County Council), Councillor Alex Baird (Fermanagh & Omagh District Council), Noeleen Shannon (Noeleen Shannon Yoga), Joanne Hayes (This is Cavan), and Ian Davidson (Fermanagh & Omagh District Council).

Geopark businesses come together to help reduce waste

Posted: 6:00 pm December 18, 2022
By Matthew Leslie
A NUMBER of Fermanagh and Cavan-based businesses received awards following their successful completion of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark’s Business Sustainability Training Programme.
Funded by both Fermanagh & Omagh District Council and Cavan County Council the programme was a framework that allowed businesses located within Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark to come together to build a sustainable tourism offering and achieve cost savings through reductions in waste, water, and energy consumption.
Having recently, successfully completed the programme, the 12 businesses – which included Arch House B&B, Blaney Caravan Park, Blue Green Yonder, Erne Water Taxi and the Marble Arch Caves in Co Fermanagh, as well as Carafin Lodge, Hawthorn Lodge, Into the Wild, Jampa Ling, Noeleen Shannon Yoga, Slieve Russell Hotel, and the XL Blacklion & Route 16 Café in Co Cavan – now benefit from becoming a member of the Geopark Business Network.
The businesses achievements and success for completing the course was celebrated in a certificate ceremony at the Slieve Russell Hotel. Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism and This is Cavan were also in attendance to show their support.
Chair of the Geopark Committee, Councillor John Paul Feeley, said: “The work of Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark through the cross-border partnership of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Cavan County Council has resulted in an increase in visitor numbers to our region.
“It is essential that we ensue local businesses benefit from this growth. This programme provides dedicated training bringing local businesses together, ensuring they undertake learning in areas such as biodiversity, leave no trace and accessibility whilst also following practices aligned with the sustainable tourism ethos of the destination.”
Head of Arts and Heritage (Fermanagh and Omagh District Council), Ian Davidson added: “This is a truly innovative programme and was a great opportunity for the participating businesses.

l If you are interested in your business participating in a future Business Sustainability Training Programme and becoming a part of the Geopark Business Network, please contact us via info@cuilcaghlakelands.org

