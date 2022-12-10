GALLOGLEY, Jimmy – RIP, 9 Leathem Crescent, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0DB, peacefully at The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family, 9th December 2022. Beloved son of the late John James and Catherine, RIP; much loved brother of Mary Anne, Alice, Helen, Sarah, Cormac and Owen.

Family home strictly private, please.

Jimmy will arrive at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney on Monday, 12th December for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Saint Patrick’s Church, Cemetery, Montiagh, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Culmaine Parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Marie Curie, cheques should be made payable to Marie Curie and sent to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

Saint Pio pray for him