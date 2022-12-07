FEELY, Kevin

FEELY – The death has occurred of Kevin Feely, Hillside, Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4AN, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Reposing at the family home which will be private as per Kevin’s wishes. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Thursday at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Suaimhneas siorai da anam uasal.