+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

FEELY, Kevin

Posted: 7:35 pm December 7, 2022

FEELY – The death has occurred of Kevin Feely, Hillside, Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4AN, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Reposing at the family home which will be private as per Kevin’s wishes. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Thursday at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Suaimhneas siorai da anam uasal.

Related posts:

GRAY, Ann McHUGH, Patricia REILLY, Eddie

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA