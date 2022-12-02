+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Encirc backs save our SWAH services campaign

Posted: 2:21 pm December 2, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

ONE of Fermanagh’s largest companies, Encirc, has given its backing to the Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) community campaign.

Based in Derrylin, one of the areas of Fermanagh that will be most impacted by the suspension of emergency surgery at the SWAH due to its geographical distance from other hospitals, the glass making giant said it is giving its full support to the community efforts to save the service.

“Encirc supports the campaign to keep Emergency Surgery Services at South West Acute Hospital,” said Adrian Curry, managing director of Encirc.

“We employ around 500 people at our glass-making plant in County Fermanagh. Many of our staff and their families rely on these life-saving services and have expressed their very real concerns about the impact of losing them.

“We will support both our people and our local communities in urging the Department of Health to urgently intervene in this matter.”

The SOAS campaign group is hosting the major rally planned for this evening at the Lakeland Forum, kicking off at 7pm. Everyone in the community is being urged to attend.

