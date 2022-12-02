+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly

Donnelly prepares for new season

Posted: 12:01 pm December 2, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

WITH the National League dates provisionally confirmed for next year, Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly has his sights well and truly set on the opener against Longford, in Brewster Park, which is set to be played on Saturday, January 28.

“It’s a tough opener with Longford and they’re all tough. It’s a very competitive division, even with the point of view of new managers, with Paddy Christie with Longford. No doubt, he will get the ball up and running very early with them and he’ll probably get a few players back that weren’t involved last year. There wasn’t much between us and Longford last year but it’s good to have it at home.”

Fermanagh have four games at home in Division Three and three on the road. After Longford, they welcome Down, Tipperary and Westmeath while they travel to play Offaly, Antrim and neighbours Cavan.

