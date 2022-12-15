DONNELLY, Niamh – 75 Oakfield Road, Enniskillen, BT92-2GN, 14th December 2022, peacefully after a short illness. Loving wife of Mike (Harling); dear mother of Luke (Hayley) and loving Nana to Isla; beloved daughter of Michael and the late Theresa, RIP; sister of Kevin (Elaine), Patrick (Ann), John (Annett) and Myles (Kirsten).

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, father, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law Tony (London), friends and extended family circle.

Remains reposing at her home on Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm, walkthrough only please. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive for 12 noon Service of Committal at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.