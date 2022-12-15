+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

DONNELLY, Niamh

Posted: 8:00 pm December 15, 2022

DONNELLY, Niamh – 75 Oakfield Road, Enniskillen, BT92-2GN, 14th December 2022, peacefully after a short illness. Loving wife of Mike (Harling); dear mother of Luke (Hayley) and loving Nana to Isla; beloved daughter of Michael and the late Theresa, RIP; sister of Kevin (Elaine), Patrick (Ann), John (Annett) and Myles (Kirsten).

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, father, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law Tony (London), friends and extended family circle.

Remains reposing at her home on Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm, walkthrough only please. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive for 12 noon Service of Committal at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Related posts:

BLAKE, Philomena MARTIN, Frances McCAFFERTY, Mary

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA