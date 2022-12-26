CONNOLLY, Martin – Galloon Gardens, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 24th December 2022 suddenly in hospital. Loving brother of Paddy (Imelda), Sue McDaid (Michael, RIP), Joe (Linda), Marie McEntee (Seamus), Vinney (Philomena) and Eileen Fox (Michael). Pre-deceased by his brothers Jimmy and Eamon, RIP.

Martin will repose at his brother Joe’s residence (Wattlebridge) from 4 pm today, Monday, until removal tomorrow morning, Tuesday at 10.15 am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Martin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

Martin will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in- law, aunt Eileen (McMahon), nieces, nephews, cousins and a large family circle.

St. Padre Pio have mercy on his gentle Soul