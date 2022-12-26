+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

CONNOLLY, Martin

Posted: 1:45 pm December 26, 2022

CONNOLLY, Martin – Galloon Gardens, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 24th December 2022 suddenly in hospital. Loving brother of Paddy (Imelda), Sue McDaid (Michael, RIP), Joe (Linda), Marie McEntee (Seamus), Vinney (Philomena) and Eileen Fox (Michael). Pre-deceased by his brothers Jimmy and Eamon, RIP.

Martin will repose at his brother Joe’s residence (Wattlebridge) from 4 pm today, Monday, until removal tomorrow morning, Tuesday at 10.15 am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Martin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

Martin will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in- law, aunt Eileen (McMahon), nieces, nephews, cousins and a large family circle.

St. Padre Pio have mercy on his gentle Soul

Related posts:

BEIRNE, Bernadette (Desty) LOANE, Maureen Evelyn CHARLES, Mary Ellen

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA