CARTY, Eileen

CARTY – The death has occurred of Eileen Carty, Sunnyside, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Eileen is pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Eileen; sister Breege; brothers Seamus and Pat; beloved nephew Paid.

Forever loved and deeply missed by her loving sister Grainne; dear brother Aiden; sisters-in-law Eileen and Margaret; brother-in-law Patsy McGurran, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

Remains reposing at the family home with a walk through wake on Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm and on Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed and is accessible on the link https://vimeo.com/784755662

House private at all other times.

Family flowers only.