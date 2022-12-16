+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAABradley commits to Gaels for another two years
Enniskillen Gaels manager Simon Bradley.

Bradley commits to Gaels for another two years

Posted: 4:00 pm December 16, 2022

SIMON Bradley will remain in charge of Enniskillen Gaels for the next two years.

Bradley led Enniskillen to their first Fermanagh Senior Football Championship titles for the first time in 16 years earlier this season.

The Gaels beat Cavan champions Gowna in the Ulster Club Championship quarter-final, but they lost out to Kilcoo in the semi-final.

Related posts:

Smyth focused on task at hand Donnelly prepares for new season Bradley respects but doesn’t fear All-Ireland champions

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:00 pm December 16, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA