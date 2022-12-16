Bradley commits to Gaels for another two years

SIMON Bradley will remain in charge of Enniskillen Gaels for the next two years.
Bradley led Enniskillen to their first Fermanagh Senior Football Championship titles for the first time in 16 years earlier this season.
The Gaels beat Cavan champions Gowna in the Ulster Club Championship quarter-final, but they lost out to Kilcoo in the semi-final.
Posted: 4:00 pm December 16, 2022