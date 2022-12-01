Another security alert in Newtownbutler

Police in Fermanagh and Omagh have received a report of a suspicious object left in the Landbrock Road area of Newtownbutler.

Police are currently investigating. There are no road closures in place at this time.

Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity by calling 101.

The report comes following a security alert in the Newtownbutler area yesterday, when a suspicious object was discovered in the Crom Road area. A number of roads were closed and subsequently reopened after police determined the object to be “nothing untoward.”