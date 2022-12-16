All Fermanagh & Western games are off this weekend

The decision has been taken to postpone all Fermanagh and Western games scheduled to take place this Saturday, due to the adverse weather.
In a statement from the Fermanagh and Western committee, it said;
Given the adverse weather conditions over the last week and forecasted conditions, following discussion with Fermanagh & Western Football League Chairman a decision has been made to postpone ALL Fermanagh & Western Football League matches on Saturday 17th December 2022.
This decision has been made following decision by councils to close pitches & clubs with their own grounds pitches still been frozen from last weekend.
We have made this decision to communicate as early as possible for the benefit of all players, referees & supporters ahead of the weekend.
Posted: 10:24 am December 16, 2022