Wedding bells for Fermanagh MLA

THERE were celebrations in Belleek at the weekend as MLA Jemma Dolan married her partner of six years, Conor Fearon.



They were already the proudest parents in the county back in May, when Ms Dolan topped the poll in Fermanagh South Tyrone with a historically high vote, and last Saturday Gerry and Margaret Dolan were beaming with pride once again.

The ceremony took place in St Patrick’s Church, Belleek, with Gerry’s cousin Fr Seámus Quinn marrying the happy couple, who got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2019. The celebrations then moved across county border to Harvey’s Point, where the entertainment was supplied by the Tumbling Paddies.

Ms Dolan was keen to keep it local for her big day, and thanked Deliciously Eatable Cakes, Lunny Imaging, CMP Productions, McGarry Flowers, Diamond Cabs, and Nor Lisa Fashion Design for helping make the day so wonderful.

As she had been unable to attend herself due to her “prior engagement”, Ms Dolan posted a video message encouraging everyone in the wider Derrygonnelly, Boho and Monea areas to attend last weekend’s meeting to protect acute services at SWAH.