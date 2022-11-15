+44 (0)28 6632 2066
WATCH: Adrian Dunbar adds his backing to SWAH campaign
Adrian Dunbar speaking of his concern about the removal of Emergency Surgery Services from SWAH.

WATCH: Adrian Dunbar adds his backing to SWAH campaign

Posted: 9:20 am November 15, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH actor Adrian Dunbar has added his voice to the chorus of local concern over the threats to emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE VIDEO: Adrian Dunbar SOAS

In a video appeal, the Enniskillen man has appealed to decision makers to rethink plans to remove the service based on dwindling staff numbers.

Mr Dunbar has shared the appeal with the Save Our Acute Services campaign, which has been organising a series of meetings across Fermanagh ahead of two demonstrations – a ‘ring of steel’ event at the SWAH on November 26th and a major public rally at the Broadmeadow on December 2nd. For more information click here.

In his video, the Line of Duty star said, “I would implore everyone involved, including in government and within the civil service as we have no Executive at the moment, to reconsider this potentially disastrous decision for many people.”

 



‘Lives will be lost’ if SWAH service is cut Call for community action on threat to SWAH services Community urged to spread the word on SWAH meetings

