+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSurgery threat putting students off training at SWAH
Members of the Save Our SWAH Services steering committee at Monday night's planning meeting at Fermanagh House.

Surgery threat putting students off training at SWAH

Posted: 1:25 pm November 11, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A PROFESSIONAL involved in the training of medical students across the Western Trust said Fermanagh is now “missing out on good doctors” as students are being put off studying at the SWAH due to the threat to its services.
The professional, whose identity the Herald is protecting, was speaking at a meeting regarding the threat to emergency surgery at the SWAH, held at Fermanagh House on Monday.
They said the medical training at the Western Trust was the best in the North, with trainees coming from Queen’s University, the Royal College, and the new medical school in Derry. However, they said they had found recently students no longer wanted to come to the SWAH, which has a great reputation as a training hospital.
“By cutting off surgical services in the SWAH, the students that really wanted to come back for fifth year because they know they get such good teaching are now saying, why would we come back here to start our training when there services aren’t going to be there,” they said.
They added many of these students were local, “These are people from Tyrone and Fermanagh. We have lost them.
“This is the kind of thing we’re up against. We are going to lose very good doctors because they will not get the training here.
“If you’ve got good students, you give them good teaching, they will automatically give good teaching back and hold to where they got good teaching, and they will live there. Because there is a good standard of life around here, and we’re losing it.”

Related posts:

Patients could go South if SWAH services removed Community urged to spread the word on SWAH meetings Western Trust “understands concerns of the community”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:25 pm November 11, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA