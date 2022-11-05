+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Smyth focused on task at hand

Posted: 12:02 pm November 5, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

AS Derrygonnelly manager Garry Smyth knows, the opportunity to compete in an Ulster Club final ‘doesn’t come around too often’, and he is urging his players to make the most of Sunday’s chance.

The Harps ladies are now just 60 minutes away from winning the provincial intermediate championship and Smyth is hoping that his team gets their just rewards at Omagh’s Healy Park.

“It is reflective of the club, and how the ladies have applied themselves and found themselves in this position,” said the Derrygonnelly boss.

“We have certainly watched on as the men carried the flag for the club with distinction and that has shown the lady footballers in the club that it can be done, to compete outside the county.

“Now we are at the stage where we have to see if we can build on what has already been achieved this season.”

It has been a whirlwind year for the Derrygonnelly ladies.

