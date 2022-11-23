Share on Ice back in time for festive fun

FERMANAGH’S ice rink is back, and just in time for some festive fun!

Following its phenomenal popularity last year, Share Village on Ice is back again, opening last Friday, November 18th by long serving Share Discovery Village volunteer Barry Teague and Cllr Barry McElduff, chair of Fermanagh Omagh Council. Local MLAs Deborah Erskine and Aine Murphy were also in attendance for the grand opening. A few lucky schools were invited to try the rink before it opened to the public including Willowbridge School, St Ninnidh’s Primary School and The Moat Primary and the children were keen to show off their skating skills.

Located just outside Lisnaskea, this year’s synthetic rink is bigger and better than ever, allowing more guests to enjoy this festive experience. The charity is already the largest residential activity centre in Northern Ireland and is fully accessible. In keeping with the Centre’s inclusive ethos, the ice rink is accessible for everyone and the surface is identical to a frozen surface, but is an eco-friendlier option. Customers can enjoy seasonal food, drinks, slushies and ice cream before or after their skate. Refreshments are provided by its own Village Café which was a great success over the summer months.

Advertisement

The synthetic ice rink is now open to the public and groups until 4th January 2023.

Santa and his elves will be at the rink from Saturday 26th November with a visit to Santa’s Grotto included for free. Guests must pre book their tickets online www.sharevillage.org/ice-rink early booking is advised as spaces are booking up fast.

Ahead of the launch Share Discovery Village CEO Darragh Collins said: “After the success of the rink last year, we couldn’t not have it again this year. We are very excited about this bigger rink and the fabulous decorations that give that additional festive feel.”

Prices start from £50 for a family of 4 and discounts are available for groups of 20 or more.