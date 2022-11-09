Search on for new chair of the Western Trust

THE DEPARTMENT of Health has announced today it is seeking applicants for the role of non-executive chair of the Western Trust.

The Department is seeking new non-executive chairs for the boards of five trusts across the North, including the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

There has been significant local criticism in recent times that there is no Fermanagh representation on the current Western Trust board, in light of the threats to emergency surgery at the SWAH. The opening of this role will give candidates from the county the opportunity to apply.

The role requires a time commitment of three days a week and the current remuneration is £32,579 per year.

Department permanent secretary Peter May said: “The chair of a Health and Social Care Trust plays a unique and vital leadership role at a time of immense challenge and opportunity for our health service.

“They’re responsible for leading the Trust board in effective governance of a large and complex organisation undergoing substantial change. They have a strong desire and commitment to improve and strengthen public services for the benefit of patients and staff. And that means being able to provide constructive challenge, support and guidance to Trust management, whilst building collaborative relationships with key stakeholders.

“We need talented people with the skills and experience to serve as chairs or non-executive members on boards providing the direction and leadership to these bodies, holding senior staff to account and providing independent advice.

“If you have the skills, the drive and the commitment to help lead and transform our Health and Social Care services, please consider applying for these very important roles.”

The Department said it is seeking people from all walks of life to take on these “key leadership roles.”

“People who are passionate about the future of Health and Social Care and who want to hold to account, on behalf of the community, the bodies delivering services,” said a spokesman.

The current chair of the Western Trust board is Sam Pollock OBE, who took up the post in May 2019. He has a background in the criminal justice system and spent over three decades working in prisons and in the Probation Service. He became CEO of the Police Ombudsman’s Office in 2000 where he remained for 11 years, before becoming CEO of the Police Board for three years.

The deadline for applications is Friday, December 9th at 12pm. The successful applicants are expected to take up post from April 2023. For more information visit www.health-ni.gov.uk/publicappointments