Sad search continues for missing Michael

THE SEARCH for missing Coa man Michael McGirr is continuing, with his family issuing an urgent plea for people to keep looking for the much-loved 29-year-old.

Mr McGirr has been missing since Saturday week ago, October 29th, after he headed out onto Lower Lough Erne and last making contact with friends around 2pm. A major multi-agency search was launched, including the police, Coast Guard, RNLI, and Rescue 116 helicopter.

While his boat was located the following day, unfortunately Mr McGirr has still not been found.

The search has received massive support locally, and many members of the community have been continuing to come out to help, combing the lough’s shore and getting out onto the water, with others travelling from outside the county to also aid the efforts, including divers from Dundalk.

Posting to the ‘Search for Michael McGirr’ group, which was set up to help coordinate the community aspect of the search and now has well over 3,000 members, Michael’s mother Bernie thanked all those who had helped and urged them to keep looking.

“This has been a hard week going home each night and knowing Michael’s still out there in the cold,” she said.

“Myself and Michael’s friends and family have been out on the Lough every day taxied by amazing people who have turned up with their boats offering their services, and I’ve seen so many people are on the water in their boats and jet skis and kayaks and canoes. And all the people walking the shores and clambering through muck to check the banks.

“I can’t thank these people enough.

“I know it’s a big ask, but please don’t give up, please keep looking. On the water or by foot, check the same places over and over again, you might see something small in the water that hasn’t been there a couple of minutes before. If you can’t get outside please pray or send positive thoughts out there.”

Anyone who can aid in the search efforts can contact the ‘Search for Michael McGirr’ group on Facebook here.

Those who may have information who can help police in with their end of the search is asked to call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting the reference CC1656 29/10/22.

