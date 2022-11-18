Public views wanted on Forum redevelopment

THE COUNCIL has revealed its plans to redevelop the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen, and is asking the local public for its opinion on the proposals.

Plans for the major overhaul project include a wide range of indoor and outdoor leisure and recreation activities, which will help promote health and wellbeing, and increased access to the Erne with the addition of “an active waterfront area.” New cycle and walkways are also proposed as part of the project.

“The development will also include an activity park that will be designed to complement and enhance the natural and historical landscape and increase biodiversity,” said a Council spokeswoman.

“The Lakeland Forum’s inclusive inter-generational offer will increase accessibility and promote community engagement, physical activity, and healthy lifestyles.”

They added, “Designed to Passive House standards, the proposed development is a bold statement in advancing the Council’s sustainability ambitions.

As a high-quality visitor attraction, the facility and activity park will increase dwell time in Enniskillen, enhancing links between the site and the retail core, positively contributing to place-shaping, town centre regeneration, and the local tourism offer.

“New cycling and walking routes will also improve the facility’s connection to the town centre, facilitating movement and active travel.”

The Council is set to open a public consultation on the project on Monday, November 28th and it will run until 12 noon on Monday, December 19th.

You can submit your feedback on the plans on the Council’s website, www.fermanaghomagh.com, or at a public drop-in event that will take place on Tuesday 29 November 2022 between 1-4 pm and 5-8pm at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum. You can also fill it out at a drop-in event on Tuesday, November 29th between 1-4pm 5-8pm at the Forum.

For more information contact the Council’s project team by emailing wellbeingandculture@fermanaghomagh.com or via the Council’s website.

