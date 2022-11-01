+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Public meeting on SWAH surgery in Lisnaskea tonight

Posted: 11:40 am November 1, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
THE public in the south east of Fermanagh is being urged to turn out for a public meeting tonight on the threat to emergency surgery at SWAH.

As the community campaign to save the service – which the Western Trust has warned could be cut due to staffing issues – continues, meetings will be taking place in communities around the county.

The meetings are being held ahead of a major public protest on Friday, December 2nd at the Broadmeadow in Enniskillen. A ‘ring of steal’ demonstration is also being planned for the SWAH for the week before, Saturday November 26th.

Tonight’s meeting is being held at the Castle Park Centre in Lisnaskea at 7pm. It is aimed at bringing the community from across the wider area together, including Roslea, Magheraveeley, Aghadrumsee, Newtownbutler, Donagh, Lisnaskea, Brookborough and Maguiresbridge.

“An announcement is expected in early December to remove emergency surgery from our hospital. Critical patients will have to travel to Craigavon or Altnagelvin for treatment. This can’t be allowed to happen,” said a spokesman for campaign group Save Our SWAH Services.

“Lives will surely be lost. Your attendance is needed. Your voice is needed.”

A further meeting is being planned for Derrygonnelly on Saturday, again aimed at bringing the community from across the wider area together. That meeting is taking place Derrygonnelly Community Centre on November 5th from 4-5pm.

Information will be given at both about plans for the mass rally on December 2nd.

