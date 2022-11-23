+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice appeal for information on dog shooting
Lisnaskea

Police appeal for information on dog shooting

Posted: 11:40 am November 23, 2022
Enniskillen Police are appealing for information in relation to a dog which is believed to have been shot by an air rifle in the Brookeborough area in early November.
This incident has left the dog in critical condition, suffering three perforations to the bowel.
If you believe you have any information which could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting serial number 944 of 18/11/22.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Related posts:

LisnaskeaMan told by Court to forfeit more than £30,000 LisnaskeaPolice dealing with “large altercation” in Enniskillen Man charged over Lough Erne brawl

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:40 am November 23, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA