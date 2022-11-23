Police appeal for information on dog shooting

Enniskillen Police are appealing for information in relation to a dog which is believed to have been shot by an air rifle in the Brookeborough area in early November.

This incident has left the dog in critical condition, suffering three perforations to the bowel.

If you believe you have any information which could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting serial number 944 of 18/11/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.