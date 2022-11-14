+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police appeal following Lough Erne brawl

Posted: 9:33 am November 14, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

Police are appealing for information following the brawl at the Lough Erne Resort yesterday afternoon, Sunday, November 13th.

One man was arrested and six people were injured, four of whom were brought to hospital, following what was described as “a large altercation” at the hotel yesterday, where a far-right conference was taking place.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 1pm yesterday, Sunday afternoon, November 13th.

“It was reported that a conference, which was being held in the area, had been disrupted by protestors and an altercation broke out. Officers attended and calm was restored a short time later,” said Insp Taylor.

“Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries with a further four taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 899 13/11/22″

You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.

