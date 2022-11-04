Poacher is the ‘right man for the job’, says Baldwin

THE highly rated Steven Poacher has been officially ratified as the new ‘head coach’ of the Fermanagh hurlers.

Poacher, from Down, has risen to popularity in GAA circles following stints in inter-county coaching with the Carlow and Roscommon men’s football teams and his insightful webinars and tips through his column in the ‘Gaelic Life’ online newspaper.

He currentlty is the manager of Mayobridge.

Despite his lack of hurling experience, Fermanagh boss Joe Baldwin is delighted to have Poacher on board for the coming season.

“We have been talking to Steven [Poacher] on and off now for a month or so, and in terms of his game-based coaching and his ethos, workrate and philosophy, we think he is a fantastic fit for us,” said Baldwin.

