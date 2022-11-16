OWENS, Norah – 78 Tirravalley Road, Macken, Enniskillen, 15th November 2022, RIP.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Brendan, Leo (Sarah), Veronica, grandsons Sean and Ciaran, nephews, nieces and family circle. House private to family and friends.

Reposing at the family home until removal on Friday, 18th November, to arrive in St. Nailes Church, Kinawley for 11 am funeral Mass, interment in Shanvalley Cemetery afterwards.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Nailes Kinawley webcam.