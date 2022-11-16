+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

OWENS, Norah

Posted: 7:41 pm November 16, 2022

OWENS, Norah – 78 Tirravalley Road, Macken, Enniskillen, 15th November 2022, RIP.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Brendan, Leo (Sarah), Veronica, grandsons Sean and Ciaran, nephews, nieces and family circle. House private to family and friends.

Reposing at the family home until removal on Friday, 18th November, to arrive in St. Nailes Church, Kinawley for 11 am funeral Mass, interment in Shanvalley Cemetery afterwards.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Nailes Kinawley webcam.

Related posts:

McSHERRY, Bridie CONNOLLY, Geraldine McCLAVE, Joe

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA