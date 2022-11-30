+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineNewtownbutler roads reopen following security alert

Newtownbutler roads reopen following security alert

Posted: 7:59 pm November 30, 2022

Roads around Newtownbutler that were closed earlier today due to a security alert have now reopened. An investigation was launched after a suspicious object was discovered in the Crom Road area this morning, however police have confirmed the object was “nothing untoward.”

A number of roads in the Newtownbutler area which were closed following the discovery of a suspicious object earlier today have now re-opened,” said a PSNI spokesman. “The object was examined and determined to be nothing untoward.”

Related posts:

Grieving mother donates to Human Milk Bank PODCAST: Dark Days – Fear and murder in 1972 Mass protest planned against SWAH cuts

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 7:59 pm November 30, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA