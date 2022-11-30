Newtownbutler roads reopen following security alert

Roads around Newtownbutler that were closed earlier today due to a security alert have now reopened. An investigation was launched after a suspicious object was discovered in the Crom Road area this morning, however police have confirmed the object was “nothing untoward.”

“A number of roads in the Newtownbutler area which were closed following the discovery of a suspicious object earlier today have now re-opened,” said a PSNI spokesman. “The object was examined and determined to be nothing untoward.”