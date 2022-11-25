+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAMullinahone has ‘earned the right’ to represent Munster
Derrygonnelly manager, Garry Smyth

Mullinahone has ‘earned the right’ to represent Munster

Posted: 10:40 am November 25, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

Derrygonnelly manager Garry Smyth is expecting a ‘formidable challenge’ as his team prepare to face Munster champions Mullinahone in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship semi-final on Sunday.

Last Saturday, Smyth’s side demolished London champions Round Towers, running out convincing winners with 14-points to spare.
The Harps ladies now face a 190 mile trip to Callan, Kilkenny, to face their opponents, who have home advantage.

The Derrygonnelly boss is ‘looking forward’ to the next step in their All-Ireland journey.

Advertisement

“We have a very quick turnaround, but it is hard to beat playing games,” said Smyth.

“The draw has thrown up that we are away from home again. We can’t change that and we just have to knuckle down and prepare for the trip down to Kilkenny.

“ It is certainly a game that we are looking forward to, and it is fantastic that we are still in a position to be playing games at this time of the year.”

Mullinahone beat Limerick champions Monagea in the Munster final. With three county panelists, sisters Lorraine and Ava O’Shea, and Nicole Shelly in their team, Smyth is wary of the threat that they will pose on Saturday.

“Any team that comes out of Munster, when you look at the quality of opposition that they would have faced and played their way through, they will certainly have earned the honour to represent the Munster champions and we expect a formidable challenge again at the weekend,” he said.

“I keep saying it, it is only when you push yourself outside of the comfort zone that the team and the individual players will improve.
“That is yet another challenge and we will just have to see how we adapt to that this weekend.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Ulster title would be ‘pinnacle of success’ for Gordon ‘It’s within our hands now,’ says captain Flanagan Smyth focused on task at hand

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:40 am November 25, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA