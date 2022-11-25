Mullinahone has ‘earned the right’ to represent Munster

Derrygonnelly manager Garry Smyth is expecting a ‘formidable challenge’ as his team prepare to face Munster champions Mullinahone in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship semi-final on Sunday.

Last Saturday, Smyth’s side demolished London champions Round Towers, running out convincing winners with 14-points to spare.

The Harps ladies now face a 190 mile trip to Callan, Kilkenny, to face their opponents, who have home advantage.

The Derrygonnelly boss is ‘looking forward’ to the next step in their All-Ireland journey.

“We have a very quick turnaround, but it is hard to beat playing games,” said Smyth.

“The draw has thrown up that we are away from home again. We can’t change that and we just have to knuckle down and prepare for the trip down to Kilkenny.

“ It is certainly a game that we are looking forward to, and it is fantastic that we are still in a position to be playing games at this time of the year.”

Mullinahone beat Limerick champions Monagea in the Munster final. With three county panelists, sisters Lorraine and Ava O’Shea, and Nicole Shelly in their team, Smyth is wary of the threat that they will pose on Saturday.

“Any team that comes out of Munster, when you look at the quality of opposition that they would have faced and played their way through, they will certainly have earned the honour to represent the Munster champions and we expect a formidable challenge again at the weekend,” he said.

“I keep saying it, it is only when you push yourself outside of the comfort zone that the team and the individual players will improve.

“That is yet another challenge and we will just have to see how we adapt to that this weekend.”

