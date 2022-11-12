+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MULLIGAN, Pearl

Posted: 7:48 am November 12, 2022

MULLIGAN, Pearl – 11th November 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at her home, 33 Ashbrooke Road, Tattinafree, Brookeborough. A dearly loved wife of the late Charles; much loved mother of Barbara (William), Stuart (Priscilla), Arlene (James) and Brian (Clare); a dear sister of the late Roy (Eileen); a very special grandmother of Clarke, Zena, Edmund, Hannah, Thomas, Saffron, Dalton and great grandmother of Bobby.

Friends and neighbours welcome to call to the family home from 11 am on Saturday morning.

Funeral leaving the family home on Sunday at 1 pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Colebrooke Parish Church at 2 pm, followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

Please note the house will be private on the morning of funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired are to Marie Curie or Colebrooke Parish Church. Please make all Cheques payable to either “Marie Curie” or “Colebrooke Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Main Office and Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen, BT74-6ND.

Pearl will be very sadly missed by her loving family and all the family circle.

Related posts:

PADDEN, Ann BOURKE, Anita GRAY, Ann

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA