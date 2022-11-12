MULLIGAN, Pearl – 11th November 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at her home, 33 Ashbrooke Road, Tattinafree, Brookeborough. A dearly loved wife of the late Charles; much loved mother of Barbara (William), Stuart (Priscilla), Arlene (James) and Brian (Clare); a dear sister of the late Roy (Eileen); a very special grandmother of Clarke, Zena, Edmund, Hannah, Thomas, Saffron, Dalton and great grandmother of Bobby.

Friends and neighbours welcome to call to the family home from 11 am on Saturday morning.

Funeral leaving the family home on Sunday at 1 pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Colebrooke Parish Church at 2 pm, followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

Please note the house will be private on the morning of funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired are to Marie Curie or Colebrooke Parish Church. Please make all Cheques payable to either “Marie Curie” or “Colebrooke Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Main Office and Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen, BT74-6ND.

Pearl will be very sadly missed by her loving family and all the family circle.