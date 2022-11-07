+44 (0)28 6632 2066
More SWAH meetings across Fermanagh this week
Cuts
There have been calls for the local public to support the current campaign to save SWAH services, just like at they did in years ago in support of its neonatal service, which the Western Trust u-turned on.

More SWAH meetings across Fermanagh this week

Posted: 12:04 pm November 7, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A MEETING will be taking place tonight in Enniskillen on the campaign to ‘Save our SWAH Services’, ahead of further public meetings taking place later this week, and major public demonstrations in the coming weeks.

Tonight’s meeting – taking place at Fermanagh House at 7pm – is being held by the campaign group steering committee, but the public are not only welcome but urged to attend to find out what is being planned and how they can get involved in the growing campaign to save the emergency surgery service at SWAH.

There will then be two public meetings taking place in Garrison and Newtownbutler in the coming days.

Just like those held in Lisnaskea and Derrygonnelly last week, these meetings are aimed at raising the awareness of the upcoming removal of emergency surgery at the SWAH, and the devastating impact this will have on the local health service and, ultimately, local lives.

The Garrison meeting will be taking place at Gillaroo Court this Thursday, November 10th, at 7.30pm.

The Newtown meeting is then taking place at the Courthouse Community Centre at 7pm on Friday, November 11th.

Everyone in the wider local area is being urged to attend these meetings.

All the local public meetings are taking place ahead of two major public demonstrations on November 26th, when a ‘ring of steel’ event is planned for outside the SWAH, and December 2nd, when everyone in the entire community is being urged to attend an outdoor rally at the Broadmeadow in Enniskillen.

To find out more on all of the above visit the Save Our SWAH Services Facebook page.

For much more coverage on this issue, see this week’s Fermanagh Herald.

